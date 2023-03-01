Frank Reich: Would be malpractice not to explore every quarterback option

Panthers head coach Frank Reich and others from the organization are in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, but draft prospects aren’t the only players they’re keeping tabs on right now.

The Panthers met with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Tuesday as part of their effort to find a better answer at the position than they had in 2022. Reich said it was a good meeting and called Carr a “good option” for the team to consider as part of their search, but that they need to determine if it is the “right fit” for the organization.

Reich also said that the team has met with five quarterback prospects from this year’s draft class — Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, and Hendon Hooker — and said it would be “malpractice” for the team to avoid looking into any option that might be available to them this offseason.

After cycling through quarterbacks on a yearly basis in Indianapolis, Reich knows as well as anyone how important it is to nail this decision in Carolina. The path they take to get there should continue to take shape over the next couple of weeks.