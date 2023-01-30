Fred Warner: DeMeco Ryans is fully deserving to go on and be a head coach

Since entering the league in 2018, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been coached by DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans was Warner’s position coach for the linebacker’s first three seasons. And since 2021, Ryans has been San Francisco’s defensive coordinator.

But now that run appears to be at an end, with Ryans reportedly the frontrunner to become the next head coach of the Texans.

Warner finally let himself get out of the moment a little bit as the NFC Championship Game was ending.

“I hadn’t thought about it up until this point because, obviously, you think you’re going to win it all,” Warner said, via Angelina Martin of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “But seeing [Ryans] was emotional, it was. It was the first time it kind of hit me, right, that this was the last one with him, and we came into this thing together.

“I owe everything to him . He’s the reason I’m the player I am today. He’s fully deserving to go on and be a head coach. It hit hard today, for sure.”

A two-time, first-team All-Pro, Warner will likely have to get used to a third defensive play-caller in four seasons for 2023.