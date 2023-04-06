 Skip navigation
Free agent Billy Turner “back to 100 percent,” expects “something will happen” in the coming weeks

  
Published April 6, 2023 08:33 AM
Veteran free agent tackle Billy Turner is trying to get the word about his health out to NFL teams.

Turner was limited to eight games for the Broncos last season because of knee troubles that began while he was playing for the Packers in 2021. He said he is “back to 100 percent” and feeling the healthiest he’s felt in the last two years.

Turner also missed time with injuries earlier in his career, but insists he’s not injury prone and that his ailments were the result of “kind of freak accidents” that shouldn’t keep him from being on the field in 2023. He just needs a team to feel the same way and Turner said he believes that will happen in the near future.

“It’s just kind of playing the field and playing the process of getting some teams to realize you are kind of 100 percent healthy,” Turner said, via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “It’s one of those things where you can say you’re healthy. It doesn’t mean they have to believe you. But I’m sure the next coming weeks, something will happen. I should be on somebody’s roster for the upcoming season, I believe.”

When healthy, Turner has started 61 games over the last five seasons and that experience could be of interest to teams that don’t fill out their offensive line groups via the draft.