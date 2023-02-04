 Skip navigation
Fresno State QB Jake Haener is the Senior Bowl MVP

  
Published February 4, 2023 02:42 PM
February 3, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why they envision the Raiders making Derek Carr a free agent the day before his $40.4 million becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster February 15.

The Senior Bowl, a college all-star game that is far better known for the evaluation of players during the week of practice than for the game itself, happened on Saturday.

The Nationals beat the Americans, 27-10. Which means absolutely nothing, unless you bet on the game. (And if you bet on the game, you might have a gambling problem.)

The MVP of the game was Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 139 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions.

Five quarterbacks played in all. Haener had the most passing yards, and the only touchdown pass of the day -- a 44-yarder to Stanford receiver Michael Wilson on an underthrown ball.

Haener previously was No. 7 on Mel Kiper’s draft rankings at quarterback. Whether Haener’s stock increases remains to be seen.

Later this month, Haener will become the first Fresno State quarterback to attend the Scouting Combine since Derek Carr.