Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Friday was not a good day for Lamar Jackson

  
Published March 10, 2023 02:57 PM
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonagent_230310
March 10, 2023 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King sift through all the ways an agent would be helpful for Lamar Jackson, including how it could’ve been a difference-maker at this year's Scouting Combine.

As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services.

With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And with the Dolphins picking up the fifth-year option on Tua Tagovailoa, a potential pairing with Jackson’s hometown team ain’t happening.

Even if Lamar had an agent, the exit of Carolina and Miami from a potential contest for his services would be a major problem. As Lamar continues to represent himself, it makes a difficult situation nearly impossible.

Again, all it takes is one team. But two potentially viable options have given conclusive credence to recent reports that they’re not interested by taking action that makes it clear they won’t be pursuing the 2019 MVP.