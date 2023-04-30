From No. 4 to No. 33, Will Levis had a very expensive slide

The Colts took quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft. Owner Jim Irsay said over the weekend that, if Richardson had been gone, the Colts might have taken Will Levis.

Levis instead slid all the way to the second pick in round two, where he was picked by the Titans.

It was an expensive drop for Levis. Based on 2022 contract values, the difference between No. 4 overall (Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner) and the second pick in round two (Packers receiver Christian Watson) is more than $24 million, from $33.45 million to $9.24 million.

Also, the fourth overall pick gets a four-year, fully-guaranteed contract. The second pick in round two does not.

The good news for Levis is that the Titans can’t use the fifth-year option to keep him from the open market or the franchise tag in 2027. It’s a very small consolation for Levis, who quite possibly would have been the fourth overall pick if the Cardinals had traded with a team that wanted to jump up and get Richardson.