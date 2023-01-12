 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
FTX bankruptcy reveals Tom Brady as one of company’s biggest shareholders

  
Published January 12, 2023 04:42 AM
nbc_pft_cowboysbucsprev_230112
January 12, 2023 08:53 AM
Despite Tampa Bay’s turbulent season, Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore why Tom Brady is more than capable of pulling together a strong postseason start against the Cowboys.

Tom Brady’s connection to FTX has resulted in both civil liability and the implosion of his massive equity stake in the company.

Via FrontOfficeSports.com, and as originally reported by the New York Post , court documents filed in connection with the FTX bankruptcy show that Brady owns more than 1.1 million shares in the company. His ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, has more than 686,000 shares.

Whatever Brady’s shares were worth in the past (Forbes estimated their value at $45 million), they may now be essentially worthless.

For Brady, it’s unclear how much of that money came from his own pocket. His arrangement with the company for promotional purposes included an equity stake. But Brady may have purchased shares over and above whatever he had been given.

It could have been worse for Brady, if he’d more heavily invested in FTX. Still, $45 million is $45 million. And the collapse of FTX reduces Brady’s overall holdings by a significant chunk of change.