Top News

Top News

Fueled by Deion Sanders, Colorado sells out season tickets for first time since 1996
Published April 19, 2023 04:51 PM

  
Published April 19, 2023 04:51 PM
From Micah Parsons to Aaron Donald, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which current NFL players they believe should play both offense and defense.

Deion Sanders is already delivering for the University of Colorado.

The Hall of Fame defensive back turned college football coach has helped his new program sell all season tickets for the first time in 27 years.

Via Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, the Buffaloes have sold out their season tickets for only the ninth time in program history. This is the first time it’s ever happened before August.

It previously happened in 1972, and then every year from 1990 through 1996.

Meanwhile, more than 45,000 fans are expected to attend this weekend’s spring game, give Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. The game will be televised by ESPN.

The prior record for the Colorado spring game was 17,800.

That’s the good news for Colorado. The bad news is that it won’t be long before another fallen program looking to electrify the fan base comes calling for Sanders, with an offer he won’t be able to refuse.