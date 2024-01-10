Gabe Davis, Rasul Douglas do not practice Wednesday

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis hurt his knee last Sunday night, but word earlier this week was that he could be on the field against the Steelers when the Bills kick off their playoff run on Sunday.

Davis did not take part in the team’s first on-field work of the week, however. Davis, who reportedly suffered a PCL sprain, was listed as a non-participant in practice.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas also hurt his knee against Miami and joined Davis as an observer on Wednesday. Safety Taylor Rapp sat out with a calf injury and edge rushers Leonard Floyd and Von Miller both had rest days.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins (hand), linebacker Tyrel Dodson (shoulder), and running back Ty Johnson (concussion) were the team’s limited participants. Quarterback Josh Allen (neck), safety Damar Hamlin (shoulder), and safety Micah Hyde (neck) were full participants.