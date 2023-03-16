 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gardner Minshew agrees to terms with Colts

  
Published March 16, 2023 01:55 PM
nbc_dps_peterkinginterview_230316
March 16, 2023 01:44 PM
Peter King and Dan Patrick discuss Aaron Rodgers' playing and how that will affect the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets when making trade decisions.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen will have at least one quarterback familiar with his system in 2023.

Gardner Minshew has agreed to terms with Indianapolis, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The deal is expected to be worth $3.5 million with more money available through incentives.

Minshew spent the last two seasons with the Eagles, where Steichen served as his offensive coordinator. In 2022, Minshew started two regular-season games, but lost both. In five appearances, Minshew completed 58 percent of his passes for 663 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Minshew came on the scene as a rookie sixth-round pick, going 6-6 as a starter with Jacksonville. But after the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence in 2021, they traded him to the Eagles to be the team’s backup.

In 32 appearances with 24 starts, Minshew has completed 63 percent of his passes for 6,632 yards with 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Colts currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft and are widely expected to select a quarterback. Minshew gives Indianapolis some flexibility if that rookie quarterback is not ready to start Week One.