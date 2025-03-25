Garnder Minshew: I knew Kansas City was where I wanted to be

For a player who’s been in the league since just 2019, quarterback Gardner Minshew has bounced around a bit.

After two seasons in Jacksonville, he was traded to Philadelphia. Then he signed with the Colts in 2023, moved on to the Raiders in 2024, and after being released signed with the Chiefs for 2025.

Minshew wasn’t on the open market for long, which was largely because he knew where he wanted to be.

“From the end of our season — when it seemed like I was going to get cut — I knew in my head that this is where I wanted to be,” Minshew said in his news conference late last week, via Jared Sapp of ArrowheadPride.com. “I took a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs back in the day [before] coming into the league. I feel like everything went really well — just talking to coach [Andy] Reid and understanding what they’re all about. I always knew that [Kansas City would] be a really good fit.”

Minshew noted he’s long been a fan of Reid’s offenses.

“I’ve always felt that was something that I could do well in,” Minshew said. “I feel like Pat came up playing in the ‘Air Raid.’ It was something I did in college as well. I feel like that kind of play style — of just understanding and feeling space and understanding leverage in numbers — really serves you well in the system.”

Now that he’s officially with the club, Minshew said he’s looking forward to being a support system for two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m super fired up to be part of just a winning organization [and] winning culture,” Minshew said. “I feel like I have so much to learn from how Coach Reid and everybody operates — [and] how Pat operates — and I’m just looking forward to helping in any way I can. If there’s any way I can help this team — whether it’s on the scout team, whether it’s helping Pat in meetings, whether it’s just bringing good energy to practice — I look forward to just doing whatever I can to contribute and help this team win.”