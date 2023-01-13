 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Garrett Bradbury has no injury designation, will return Sunday

  
Published January 13, 2023 09:58 AM
nbc_pft_giantsvikingsprev_230113
January 13, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King detail why Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have a "mandate" to win at home in the playoffs against the Giants despite the fact that New York is gaining traction to pull the upset.

Vikings starting center Garrett Bradbury will return to action Sunday. He has no designation after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

Bradbury was limited in Wednesday’s work, his first practice since Dec. 15.

Bradberry has not played since Dec. 4 and was working his way back from his lower back injury when he was involved in a car wreck Dec. 17 that aggravated his injury.

The Giants have no players with a designation, and the Vikings have only three.

The Vikings list cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal), safety Harrison Smith (knee) and running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) as questionable.

Dantzler did not practice all week.

Coach Kevin O’Connell said he anticipates Smith playing after Smith had limited participation all week.

The Vikings added Nwangwu to the practice report Friday after he missed practice.