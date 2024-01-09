Garrett Wilson: What happened this year can’t happen again

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson posted 95 catches for 1,042 yards while playing with four different starting quarterbacks this season, but don’t tell him that he did a good job of turning lemons into lemonade.

Wilson told reporters on Monday that the 2023 season was “the worst year of my life” and that “football hasn’t been this hard” at any other point in his life. He said that the team has to be able to succeed whether Aaron Rodgers or someone else is playing quarterback because he sees other teams that are able to adjust in ways the Jets have not been able to respond since he’s been on the team.

“What happened this season can’t happen again,” Wilson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “It’s got to be better. We’ve got to make adjustments in the game. We’ve got to do things to counter what we’re getting and be able to put points on the board, because in the two years I’ve been here, honestly, it’s been tough. It’s been tough going.”

Rodgers is set to return in 2024 and the Jets will be hoping that his presence helps end the longest playoff drought in the league. Jets history says there are no guarantees that things are going to get any better for Wilson than they’ve been during his first two painful seasons in the NFL.