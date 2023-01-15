 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Geno Smith: I want to finish my career in Seattle

  
Published January 15, 2023 03:33 AM
The FNIA crew break down the first game of Wild Card Weekend, where the 49ers defeated the Seahawks, and look ahead to the slate of playoff football still to come.

Quarterback Geno Smith’s season ended with Saturday’s 41-23 loss to the 49ers, but he hopes his time with the Seahawks keeps going.

Smith exceeded expectations in Seattle by leading the Seahawks to the playoffs and making the Pro Bowl after being selected as the starter in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade. It was his first year as a regular starter since 2014, which made his play one of the most unexpected stories of the 2022 season.

Smith played on a one-year contract, so he’s now set for free agency and he said after Saturday’s loss that he isn’t looking to go anywhere else.

“I want to finish my career in Seattle. I want to be here,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “The town, the city, the team, Coach Carroll, the organization, they all embraced me. I was a guy who probably could have been out of the league. They embraced me, and I want to repay them for that.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said “I hope so” when asked about Smith coming back and a report before the game indicated the Seahawks will use the franchise tag to ensure his return if a new deal can’t be worked out. Smith’s desire to “repay” the Seahawks for their faith could make it easier to find common ground, but that’s one of many things that will have to play out in the weeks and months to come.