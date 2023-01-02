 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith: Staying alive for playoffs matters, not beating Jets

  
Published January 2, 2023 01:48 AM
nbc_fnia_kornackinfcplayoffpicture_230101
January 1, 2023 07:42 PM
Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest in the NFC Wild Card picture after Week 17, including why the Packers have a greater chance of making the playoffs than the Seahawks, despite being ranked lower.

In the days leading up to the Seahawks’ Week 17 home game against the Jets, quarterback Geno Smith downplayed any personal feelings about facing the team who drafted him because it mattered more that Seattle was still vying for a postseason berth.

Smith’s message wasn’t any different after Sunday’s game. He threw a pair of touchdowns in the first half of a 23-6 win that keeps the Seahawks in the hunt for Week 18 and said that remained the only thing on his mind.

“Honestly, it doesn’t mean anything, outside of the fact that we gave ourselves another chance to go to the playoffs,” Smith said. “I’m actually grateful for being drafted to the NFL by the Jets, and although things weren’t perfect there, there were some good times. There are some people still there I hold dear to my heart. I have a lot of good relationships in New York. It was just another game for me. Good seeing some old friends and some people that we play with.”

The Seahawks need to win against the Rams and have the Lions beat the Packers in order to extend their season. Smith acknowledged that isn’t where the Seahawks want to be after holding control of their fate earlier in the season, “but all we can do is control what we can control” by getting a win and letting the chips fall where they may.