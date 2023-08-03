Geno Smith will not face DUI charges from January 2022 arrest

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said after his January 2022 arrest on suspicion of DUI that he didn’t foresee “any problem” and expected “those things will be worked out.” They finally were.

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that the King County Prosecutor’s Office is declining to file charges against Smith. The delay in the decision occurred because of a backlog of blood tests with the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

Smith’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was found to be .038, well below the legal limit of .08.

Smith won the starting job over Drew Lock and earned Pro Bowl honors last season, passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. It marked the first time since his rookie season with the Jets that he started every game in a season.

This offseason, he signed a three-year deal with a base of $75 million and worth up to $105 million.