George Paton: Contract talks with Dre’Mont Jones have been “very positive”

  
Published February 28, 2023 06:32 AM
Broncos defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones is one of PFT’s top 100 free agents . He will have a healthy market if he hits free agency next month.

Chances are, Jones will remain with the Broncos.

Broncos General Manager George Paton is negotiating with Jones’ agent, Kyle McCarthy from Athletes First.

“Very positive,” Paton said Tuesday. “Had a number of conversations with Dre’Mont. Dre’Mont is a very good player. He’s one of our core players on defense, so [talks] have been very positive.”

The Broncos drafted Jones in the third round in 2019, and he’s developed into a solid NFL starter that the team wants to keep.

Jones, 26, made 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games last season.