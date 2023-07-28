 Skip navigation
George Pickens expects Steelers to take more deep shots this year

  
Published July 28, 2023 03:19 PM

The Steelers were not a big-play offense during quarterback Kenny Pickett’s rookie season, but that may be changing in 2023.

Wide receiver George Pickens caught a deep ball on the first rep of team drills in Thursday’s practice and he said on Friday that he believes that will be a sign of things to come for an offense that averaged 5.6 net yards per pass attempt last season.

“That’s more of an explosive hint,” Pickens said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Like, we’re gonna probably take more shots this year. Try to mix it up a little bit.”

The Steelers added Allen Robinson to the receiving corps this offseason, but Pickens figures to be the biggest beneficiary of any increase in deep throws. He averaged 15.4 yards per catch as a rookie and building on that partnership with Pickett would be a pleasant development for the Pittsburgh offense.