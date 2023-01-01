 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gerald Everett scores against his old team, Chargers lead Rams 24-10

  
Published January 1, 2023 01:13 PM
larvlanbc_csu_larvlac_221229
December 29, 2022 12:34 PM
The Chargers are still basking in the glow of clinching a playoff spot, and Florio and Simms think that could spell trouble against their crosstown rivals who've found some momentum with Baker Mayfield at the helm.

For the first time in months, the Chargers have scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

Quarterback Justin Herbert hit tight end Gerald Everett on third-and-3 for a 6-yard touchdown to put the Bolts up 24-10 over the Rams.

Everett gets the score over the team that selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. It’s Everett’s third touchdown catch of the season.

The Chargers haven’t had much of an issue moving the ball against the Rams since their first drive resulted in a punt. They’ve scored touchdowns on three of their last four drives and a field goal on the other.

With his first catch in the second half, Austin Ekeler set a new single-season franchise record for running back receptions with 101. He surpassed the mark set by Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson set in 2003.

Ekeler is also the first 100-yard rusher the Rams have allowed all season, per multiple reporters. He has eight carries for 115 yards with two TDs, including a 72-yard score.