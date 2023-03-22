 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Germain Ifedi re-signs with Falcons

  
Published March 22, 2023 02:02 PM
February 28, 2023 11:18 AM
Falcons G.M. Terry Fontenot joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss what's holding Atlanta back, what has allowed Cordarrelle Patterson to blossom, the decision to release Marcus Mariota and more.

Veteran offensive lineman Germain Ifedi is back with the Falcons for another year.

Ifedi signed a one-year deal with the Falcons today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It’s the second straight offseason that Ifedi has signed a one-year deal with the Falcons. Before arriving in Atlanta he played two seasons in Chicago, and he was a 2016 first-round pick in Seattle.

Last season Ifedi played in all 17 games, but he played sparingly, getting only eight snaps on offense and 72 snaps on special teams. But despite his sparse playing time, the Falcons like the depth Ifedi provides, and now they’ll keep him for another year.