Germaine Pratt on postgame comments: I have real feelings, sometimes they are raw

  
Published January 30, 2023 02:26 AM
January 30, 2023 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the “buzzkill” play that lifted the Chiefs over the Bengals and explore what was going through Joseph Ossai’s head as he got called for unnecessary roughness.

Video of Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt’s immediate response to the team’s 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs went viral on Sunday night.

Pratt was filmed walking into the locker room while asking “why the fuck did you touch the quarterback” in response to defensive end Joseph Ossai’s late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The penalty gave the Chiefs 15 yards and set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

It was an emotional response to a painful moment, which Pratt explained in a comment on an Instagram post that included video of his outburst.

“Yep ppl will post anything on social media for likes and views ,” Pratt wrote. “I have real feelings sometimes they are raw. If you love something as much I do sometimes things will be said in the heated of the moment. But I know what type of teammate I am. And what type of man I am. Trust me no love lost Im hurt. Remember some ppl with hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you but I will stand tall like always.”

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, defensive tackle BJ Hill and others were quick to say that Ossai’s play was not the sole reason why the Bengals lost on Sunday and the team will have plenty of time to reflect on everything that didn’t go their way before they return to the football field.