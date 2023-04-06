 Skip navigation
Giants agree to terms with J.C. Hassenauer

  
Published April 6, 2023 11:44 AM
The Giants have agreed to terms with free agent center J.C. Hassenauer, according to multiple reports.

Hassenauer recently visited the Giants.

The Giants needed depth at center after Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates left in free agency.

He spent the past three seasons with the Steelers, appearing in 45 games with seven starts. Hassenauer, 27, also has experience at left guard.

He has played 627 snaps on offense the past three seasons and 173 on special teams.

Hassenauer saw action in all 17 games in 2022, but he played only 46 offensive snaps.

He signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and landed on the team’s practice squad. Hassenauer played in the AAF in 2019 before landing with the Steelers in 2020.