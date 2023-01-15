Giants answer Vikings on 28-yard run by Saquon Barkley
Published January 15, 2023 12:14 PM
The Vikings struck first. The Giants had a quick answer.
The Giants needed only five plays to go 75 yards after the Vikings took 12 plays.
With 5:11 left in the first quarter, it’s 7-7.
Saquon Barkley had only one carry on the drive. He took it 28 yards to the house.
Daniel Jones completed both of his passes for 35 yards, with one going to Richie James for 13 and Darius Slayton for 22. He also ran for 22 yards on two carries.