Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Giants answer Vikings on 28-yard run by Saquon Barkley

  
Published January 15, 2023 12:14 PM
nbc_csu_giantsvikingsprev_230113
January 13, 2023 11:59 AM
They Giants are set to play their first playoff game since 2016, as New York and Minnesota meet in the postseason for the first time since 2000. Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the key matchups to watch and are split with their predictions.

The Vikings struck first. The Giants had a quick answer.

The Giants needed only five plays to go 75 yards after the Vikings took 12 plays.

With 5:11 left in the first quarter, it’s 7-7.

Saquon Barkley had only one carry on the drive. He took it 28 yards to the house.

Daniel Jones completed both of his passes for 35 yards, with one going to Richie James for 13 and Darius Slayton for 22. He also ran for 22 yards on two carries.