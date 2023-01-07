 Skip navigation
Giants call up Davis Webb with Daniel Jones potentially resting Sunday

  
Published January 7, 2023 11:45 AM
The Giants have been mum on plans to rest players against the Eagles on Sunday, but a roster move on Saturday may have tipped their hand about one key starter.

The team elevated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad. That suggests that Daniel Jones may not be playing or that he’ll only play a cameo role as the Giants close out the regular season.

Whether they win, lose or tie, the Giants will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Giants also called up defensive lineman Jack Heflin, which could point to Dexter Lawrence also taking the day off. Running back Saquon Barkley would be another player likely to sit if the Giants are resting players ahead of the Wild Card round.

Tyrod Taylor would be in line to start if the Giants do rest Jones on Sunday. Oddsmakers believe that’s what the Giants will do as the Eagles have been installed as heavy favorites.

Webb was a Giants third-round pick in 2017 and made his lone regular season appearance with the Bills last season.