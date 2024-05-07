 Skip navigation
Giants claim QB Nathan Rourke off waivers

  
Published May 7, 2024 04:24 PM

The Giants have added a fourth player to their quarterback room.

Nathan Rourke, who was waived by the Patriots yesterday, was claimed by the Giants today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

With the Giants, Rourke will be fourth on the depth chart behind Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. Rourke will be a camp arm who is a long shot to make the regular-season roster.

Rourke spent time with the Jaguars and Patriots last season but has never played in a regular-season NFL game. A native of Canada, Rourke played in the CFL for the BC Lions in 2021 and 2022.