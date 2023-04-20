 Skip navigation
Giants G.M. Joe Schoen says Dexter Lawrence contract talks are going well

  
Published April 20, 2023 08:36 AM
Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence wants a new contract and isn’t participating in voluntary offseason work, but General Manager Joe Schoen feels good about where the Giants are with Lawrence.

Schoen said today that he talked to Lawrence’s agent this week and they’ve had positive discussions about a long-term contract extension.

“The dialogue is good there,” Schoen said.

Lawrence, the Giants’ 2019 first-round draft pick, is heading into his fifth-year option season and is due a guaranteed salary of $12.4 million this season. At age 25 he has developed into one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, and he wants to be paid like it. Schoen sounds like he’s ready to make that happen.