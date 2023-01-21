 Skip navigation
Giants get on the board, trail Eagles 28-7

  
Published January 21, 2023 05:16 PM
The Giants have finally scored their first points of Saturday night’s game.

It took more than a half, but the Giants found the end zone with just over six minutes left to play in the third quarter. Matt Breida scored on an eight-yard run after a handoff from Saquon Barkley, who took a direct snap from center Jon Feliciano on the play.

The touchdown cut the Eagles’ lead to 28-7.

The 88-yard drive covered more yardage than the Giants offense had picked up over the rest of the game and they’ll need to keep things churning while the defense gets quick stops to have a chance of making this game interesting in the fourth quarter.