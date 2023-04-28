Giants get Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt in third round

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has him a new weapon.

The team traded up in the third round to take University of Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt with the 73rd overall choice. The Giants surrendered the 89th and 128th overall picks to the Rams to move up.

The Giants selected Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks in the first round and University of Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz in the second.

Hyatt joins a receivers room that includes Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard.

He won the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the most outstanding receiver in the FBS, with 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last year.

Hyatt holds school records for single-game touchdown receptions (five vs. Alabama on Oct. 15), single-game points scored (30 vs. Alabama on Oct. 15) and single-season receiving touchdowns (15 in 2022).

He finished his career with 108 receptions for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 16.4 yards per catch. His 19 receiving touchdowns tied for fourth in program history with Peerless Price.