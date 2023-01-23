Giants GM Joe Schoen: We would like to have Daniel Jones back

General Manager Joe Schoen says he wants quarterback Daniel Jones back with the Giants in 2023.

Jones, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March if the Giants don’t franchise tag him or sign him to a new contract, said himself he wants to be back , and Schoen said much the same thing.

“We’d like Daniel to be here,” Schoen said. “He said it yesterday, there’s a business side to it, but we feel like Daniel played well this season, he’s done everything we asked him to do. Again, there’s a business side to it, we haven’t went down that road yet, we still have meetings with our staff late in the week and we’ll devise an offseason plan. We haven’t had those meetings yet, but we would like to have Daniel Jones back.”

Whether the Giants will bring Jones back by putting the franchise tag on him or signing him to a long-term contract extension is unknown, but at least for now, the team is indicating that he’s the quarterback for 2023.