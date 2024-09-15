Giants grab 12-9 lead at end of first half

Malik Nabers scored his first NFL touchdown seconds before the end of the first half and the Giants are up on the Commanders at the break in Washington.

Nabers caught a four-yard pass from Daniel Jones with eight seconds to play in the half and the Giants jumped ahead of the Commanders 12-9 on the play. The score remains 12-9 because Jones was intercepted on a two-point try.

The Giants went for two because kicker Graham Gano hurt his hamstring and punter Jamie Gillan missed an extra point after running back Devin Singletary’s touchdown earlier in the game. That could loom large late in the game, but the Giants can make sure it doesn’t happen by continuing to keep the Commanders out of the end zone.

Washington scored on three drives of at least 10 plays, but their inability to get touchdowns has kept the Giants in the mix. Jayden Daniels is 11-of-13 for 87 yards and he’s run seven times for 30 yards, but there was a reminder of the risk of running him when he had to leave the game for a play after needing medical attention.

Daniels looked fine physically the rest of the way, but the Commanders will likely need some six-point plays to pull this one out.