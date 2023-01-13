 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants have no players with injury designations

  
Published January 13, 2023 10:36 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230113
January 13, 2023 09:03 AM
Peter King and Mike Florio select NFL players that need to show something during Wild Card Weekend, including Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, J.K. Dobbins, and Kirk Cousins.

The Giants are as healthy as they can be for Sunday’s return to playoff action.

The team did not issue any injury designations for their road game against the Vikings. Everyone on the 53-man roster practiced all week and they’re set to be available for the team’s first playoff game in six years.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is part of that group and he is set to play for the first time since hurting his knee in Week 11.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (ankle), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), and center Jon Feliciano (back) all missed Week 18 before returning to action this week. The Giants rested several other starters for their loss to the Eagles and the blank injury report supports that approach.

The Vikings have not ruled any players out, but they do have three listed as questionable.