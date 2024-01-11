Giants hire Carmen Bricillo as offensive line coach

The Giants have moved quickly to fill their vacancy at offensive line coach.

New York is hiring Carmen Bricillo for the position, the team announced on Thursday.

Bricillo, 47, interviewed for the job earlier this week. He spent the last two seasons as the Raiders’ offensive line coach.

He came to Las Vegas with former head coach Josh McDaniels from New England. Bricillo started out in New England as a coaching assistant in 2019 before he was moved to co-offensive line coach in 2020 and offensive line coach in 2021.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll elected to fire former offensive line coach Bobby Johnson earlier this week.