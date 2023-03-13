Giants re-sign Casey Kreiter

The Giants are taking care of special teams business on Monday.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the team has re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter. It’s a one-year deal for Kreiter.

Monday also brought word that the Giants have agreed to a new two-year deal with punter Jamie Gillan as well. Kicker Graham Gano was already signed for 2023, so they’ll have all the pieces of their kicking game back for another year.

Kreiter has appeared in every game for the Giants over the last three seasons and he played in every game for the Broncos over the previous three seasons. He’s been credited with seven career tackles.