Giants re-sign Wyatt Davis

  
Published March 13, 2023 11:16 AM
nbc_pft_saquonlatest_230309
March 9, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons break down why the Giants placing a $10.1 million franchise tag on Saquon Barkley was the right move, given the nature of the RB position.

The Giants have been on a run of re-signing their own players and it continued on Monday afternoon.

The team announced that they have re-signed guard Wyatt Davis. They did not announce any terms of the deal.

Davis joined the Giants as a waiver claim in December and he played 26 offensive snaps in their final regular season game.

Davis entered the league as a 2021 third-round pick of the Vikings and played six games on special teams during his rookie season. He opened last season with the Saints and played for the Cardinals before landing with the Giants.

The Giants have also re-signed wide receiver Sterling Shepard, punter Jamie Gillan, and long snapper Casey Kreiter over the last couple of days. They signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a new deal and franchise tagged running back Saquon Barkley last week.