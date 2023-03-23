Giants sign Amani Oruwariye, Tommy Sweeney

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants sign Amani Oruwariye, Tommy Sweeney

  
Published March 23, 2023 11:00 AM
nbc_pft_mailbag_230323
March 23, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms open the mailbag to answer questions about next season, including whether Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson will have a better comeback year, Lamar Jackson’s future and more.

The Giants have added free agent tight end Tommy Sweeney, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have familiarity with Sweeney from their time together in Buffalo.

Sweeney spent four seasons with the Bills, appearing in 24 games with four starts. He totaled 18 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Sweeney, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2019, sat out the 2020 pandemic season after being diagnosed with myocarditis.

The Giants used Chris Myarick, Tanner Hudson and Nick Vannett as blocking tight ends last season. Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger will get most of the playing time at the position if they stay healthy.

The Giants also have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Amani Oruwariye, Jordan Schultz of theScore reports.

Oruwariye spent four seasons with the Lions after the team selected him in the fifth round in 2019. He played 53 games in four seasons with 36 starts.

In 2021, Oruwariye had six interceptions and 11 passes defensed.

The Giants have question marks at the position outside of Adoree’ Jackson.