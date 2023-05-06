Giants sign seventh-round pick Jordon Riley

The Giants are up to four signed draft picks.

The team announced that seventh-round defensive lineman Jordon Riley has signed his rookie deal. The Giants signed running back Eric Gray, cornerback Tre Hawkins, and defensive back Gervarrius Owens on Friday.

Riley spent time at four schools during his collegiate days. He started at North Carolina and moved on to Garden City Community College and Nebraska before spending the 2022 season at Oregon.

Riley had 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a half-sack while starting all 13 games the Ducks played last season.

The Giants now have three unsigned draft picks, including first-round cornerback Deonte Banks.