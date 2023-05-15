 Skip navigation
Giants sign third-round pick Jalin Hyatt

  
Published May 15, 2023 10:37 AM

The Giants have signed another one of their draft picks.

The team announced the signing of third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. The wideout is the fifth of seven selections to sign with the team, leaving only first-rounder Deonte Banks and second-rounder John Michael Schmitz unsigned.

Hyatt played in 35 games at Tennessee and made 108 catches for 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns. He set school records with five touchdowns in last season’s game against Alabama and 15 receiving touchdowns over the entire 2022 season.

The Giants also have Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jamison Crowder, Jeff Smith, Collin Johnson, David Sills, and Jaydon Mickens at wide receiver.