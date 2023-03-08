Giants unlikely to make Kenny Golladay a post-June 1 cut

The expectation for some time has been that the Giants would part ways with wide receiver Kenny Golladay this offseason and word late last month was that they’ll do it one the new league year gets underway on March 15.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen confirmed as much during a Wednesday press conference. Schoen also indicated that the Giants will likely be “taking our medicine” this year in terms of the cap hit rather than making Golladay a post-June 1 cut to spread the hit out into next year.

That route clears $6.7 million in cap space while leaving $14.7 million in dead money on the cap. The 2023 cap savings would go up to $13.5 million if the Giants went the other route, but ripping the Band-Aid all the way off now keeps things in better shape for 2024.

Golladay caught 43 passes for 602 yards and a touchdown in his two seasons with the Giants.