Giants waive Makai Polk to make room for Brandin Bryant

The Giants announced the signing of veteran defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, a move reported earlier in the day.

The team waived wide receivers Makai Polk and Dre Miller.

Polk signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Giants in the offseason. He spent part of last season on the Giants’ practice squad.

He has never played in a regular-season game after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021 with the Ravens and spending time on their practice squad.

Miller joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after playing 38 games in four seasons at Maine. He spent some time on their practice squad last season but has never played a regular-season game.

He has been on and off the team’s offseason roster.