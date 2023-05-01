Giants will “kind of reconvene” contract talks with Saquon Barkley

The Giants and running back Saquon Barkley have not been talking about a new contract recently, but that may be changing in the coming days.

Barkley has not signed his franchise tag and has not been taking part in the team’s offseason program with the two sides at an impasse in talks about a long-term deal. In a post-draft press conference, Giants General Manager Joe Schoen was asked about the possibility of sitting back down with Barkley to see if there’s any path to an agreement.

“Yeah, we’ll talk this coming week now that the draft is over, kind of reconvene, see if [a new offer] makes sense or not,” Schoen said, via Jordan Rannan of ESPN.com. “Have dialogue now that the draft is over.”

The Giants have said that they want Barkley around for the long haul, but their offers have not been in the ballpark Barkley is looking for and there would seem to be a good chance that Barkley will have to decide on playing on the tag if he wants to play at all in 2023.