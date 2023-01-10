 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Giants work out James Washington

  
Published January 10, 2023 02:11 PM
The Giants worked out free agent receiver James Washington, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

The Cowboys waived him last Wednesday.

He played 15 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams in two games after returning from injured reserve Dec. 10, and he dropped the only pass thrown his way.

The Cowboys signed Washington to a one-year, $1.035 million deal in March as a bridge receiver after they traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and were waiting for Michael Gallup to work his way back from an ACL tear. The move did not work out for them.

Washington injured a foot during the offseason program and eventually required surgery.

The Cowboys replaced him with the free agent signing of T.Y. Hilton.

Washington spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a second-round choice in 2018. He has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

The Giants also worked out free agent receiver Adam Humphries and quarterback Nathan Rourke.