Giants work out James Washington

The Giants worked out free agent receiver James Washington, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

The Cowboys waived him last Wednesday.

He played 15 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams in two games after returning from injured reserve Dec. 10, and he dropped the only pass thrown his way.

The Cowboys signed Washington to a one-year, $1.035 million deal in March as a bridge receiver after they traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and were waiting for Michael Gallup to work his way back from an ACL tear. The move did not work out for them.

Washington injured a foot during the offseason program and eventually required surgery.

The Cowboys replaced him with the free agent signing of T.Y. Hilton.

Washington spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a second-round choice in 2018. He has 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

The Giants also worked out free agent receiver Adam Humphries and quarterback Nathan Rourke.