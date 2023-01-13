Glenn Cook set for Titans G.M. interview

The Titans be holding several General Manager interviews this weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook is set for an interview with the team on Friday. The Titans requested an interview with him earlier this week.

Cook has worked for the Browns since 2016 and he was promoted to his current position last year. He interviewed with the Bears and Vikings last offseason before returning to Cleveland.

49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham are also slated for meetings with the Titans. Tennessee fired G.M. Jon Robinson in December and they are also expected to interview in-house candidates Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden.