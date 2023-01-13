 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Glenn Cook set for Titans G.M. interview

  
Published January 13, 2023 05:06 AM
nbc_pft_billsfocus_230112
January 12, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how the Bills will get a boost from the good news surrounding Damar Hamlin and whether things have turned for the better as Buffalo enters the Wild Card round.

The Titans be holding several General Manager interviews this weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Browns assistant G.M. Glenn Cook is set for an interview with the team on Friday. The Titans requested an interview with him earlier this week.

Cook has worked for the Browns since 2016 and he was promoted to his current position last year. He interviewed with the Bears and Vikings last offseason before returning to Cleveland.

49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham are also slated for meetings with the Titans. Tennessee fired G.M. Jon Robinson in December and they are also expected to interview in-house candidates Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden.