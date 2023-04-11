 Skip navigation
Grady Jarrett expects Falcons to be a “really strong defensive team”

  
Published April 11, 2023
The Falcons finished 27th in total defense and 23rd in points allowed last season. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett expects to be better -- much better -- under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

“I envision this team being a really strong defensive team ,” Jarrett said, via Ashton Edmunds of the team website. “At the core, I think we’re going to be really strong upfront on the offense and defensive line, so I think that’s really going to drive us forward.”

The Falcons signed defensive tackle David Onyemata, who followed Nielsen from New Orleans. Onyemata has totaled 23 sacks, 244 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 63 quarterback hits in six NFL seasons. They also added defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who has 800 tackles, 237 quarterback hits, 99 sacks and 16 forced fumbles in his 15-year career.

“To have a guy like David Onyemata come in is going to be great,” Jarrett said. “To have a leader like Calais Campbell come in is going to be crazy. It’s almost like reminiscing of when we had Dwight Freeney come in my second year. When you get a legend of the game to come in, because Calais is that, it just raises the bar for everybody.”