Grady Jarrett tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has played his last snaps of the 2023 season.

Jarrett left Sunday’s 28-23 loss to the Titans with a knee injury and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he suffered a torn ACL. Jarrett will now head for injured reserve and have surgery before embarking on a long rehab.

Jarrett only played four snaps on Sunday before his injury. He started all eight games the Falcons have played this season and had 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defensed in those appearances.

LaCale London is Jarrett’s backup and he played 41 snaps against the Titans. David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, and Ta’Quon Graham are the other defensive linemen in Atlanta.