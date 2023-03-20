 Skip navigation
Graham Glasgow returned to Lions "to be back with my buddies"

  
Published March 20, 2023 11:27 AM
March 20, 2023 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack reports C.J. Gardner-Johnson is heading to Detroit on a one-year deal and explore how he’s an organic fit to the Lions’ mentality and will fit the team’s needs.

Guard Graham Glasgow had one spot in mind when the Broncos informed him of his release earlier this month

The Lions made Glasgow a third-round pick in 2016 and he started 43 games in his first three seasons before rotating with Kenny Wiggins in 2019. The Lions didn’t push to re-sign him as a free agent, which Glasgow said made him “bitter” as he moved on to Denver.

It’s a new regime in Detroit now, however, and Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow remain on the offensive line for the Lions, so Glasgow prioritized a return to his first NFL team despite interest from the 49ers and Panthers.

“To play with some of my friends ,” Glasgow said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “To play with Taylor, to play with Frank. It just came down to I wanted to be a part of that O-line room. I wanted to be back with my buddies. I wanted to be a part of this team.”

The Lions haven’t indicated the role they have in mind for Glasgow, but they could part ways with right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai for cap reasons and Glasgow would likely be the choice to step into the starting lineup if that happens.