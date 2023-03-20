 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Green Bay continues effort to host the NFL draft in 2025 or 2027

  
Published March 20, 2023 08:50 AM
nbc_pft_packerscomp_230316
March 16, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what Aaron Rodgers is worth and map out what a fair trade would be between the Packers and Jets.

The Packers have been working to convince the NFL to bring the draft to Green Bay, and on Tuesday night the Green Bay City Council will vote on approving a pledge to the NFL to provide all the necessary infrastructure to have the draft in town.

Green Bay wants the draft in either 2025 or 2027 and has decided not to apply to host the 2026 draft because its energies that year will go toward hosting the Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field. The 2023 draft will be in Kansas City and the 2024 draft will be in Detroit.

The league asks any city applying to host the draft to make a range of commitments relating to ensuring that the league has everything it needs to pull off the event, such as street closures and paying for police and emergency medical presence.

Green Bay is the league’s smallest market and may struggle to find enough hotel rooms for the huge influx of visitors that the NFL draft brings, but Packers President Mark Murphy has said he’s confident the team and the city have a viable plan and that the league will grant the draft to Green Bay.