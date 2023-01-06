Greg Roman: Anytime your QB can’t practice, that’s a tough situation

Entering Week 18, the Ravens have an injury issue at quarterback.

Lamar Jackson has not practiced since suffering a knee injury during Baltimore’s Dec. 4 victory over the Broncos. Backup Tyler Huntley, who has started the last four games, has been limited with injuries to his right wrist and shoulder in this week’s first two practices.

Huntley’s situation in particular has created some challenges for getting ready to play the Bengals on Sunday.

“Anytime your quarterback can’t practice, that’s a tough situation, but it is what it is. It’s the NFL in January; you have to adapt [and] try to overcome that,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said in his Thursday press conference. “[Huntley is] working hard; he’s doing rehab like crazy. He’s been dealing with this thing for weeks and fighting through it.

“It’s changed maybe the way we’ve had to play some of these games a little bit, but we know when he’s at full strength, he’s a dynamic player for us. So, we just want to get him back there.”

If Huntley can’t play, it would put rookie Anthony Brown in line to make his first start. Brown completed 3-of-5 passes for 16 yards in the Week 14 win over Pittsburgh, which is his only appearance so far.

“I have a lot of confidence in [Brown],” Roman said. “I think he has a bright future. You never know until they get out there and do it the first time, but that’s OK. That’s OK; that’s part of the excitement. I thought how he [conducted] himself in Pittsburgh, on the road, coming in that game and leading us to victory there was pretty darn impressive. So, he’s off to a good start, but he’s buckling down for any opportunity that comes his way, as obviously is Tyler.”

As for Jackson, head coach John Harbaugh didn’t want to get into the starting quarterback’s potential availability for the postseason earlier this week. But with so much time sidelined, there is some question as to whether Jackson would have enough time to prepare for whoever the Ravens play in next week’s wild card matchup.

If Jackson is able to get back on the field, Roman is convinced he’d be fine to play.

“He’s a special guy. I think if somebody’s got a chance to do it, he does,” Roman said. “You can always sit here and say this, that, and the other. You don’t really know until you get out there, but I would say I would bet on him. I would definitely bet on him.

“It’s not an ideal situation obviously, but it’s a great opportunity when he does come back for us to get him back in the lineup and get moving.”

Either way, there is a lot of uncertainty at quarterback for the Ravens as they finish the regular season.