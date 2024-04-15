Gronk makes the kind of first pitch that only Gronk can make

It’s a special day in Boston. And the city’s most lovable meathead is all over the place.

He spiked a football this morning at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Then, it was off to Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch for the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Red Sox.

And, of course, Gronk spiked the ball.

It’s a brilliant move. Why risk a Fifty Cent-style debacle when you can just slam the ball into the ground?

Besides, it’s a far better outcome than the time he used the Super Bowl trophy as a bat, bunting the pitch and putting a dent in the trophy.

Gronk played for the Patriots from 2010 through 2018. He retired in 2019 and returned in 2020 to play with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

With Brady making noise about potentially returning and specifically mentioning the Patriots, don’t be stunned if Gronk gets lured back to Foxboro to spike footballs again.