Gus Bradley appears to close door on Yannick Ngakoue’s return to Colts

Anyone holding out hope for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue’s return to the Colts should probably move on to other pursuits.

Ngakoue became a free agent last month and has not agreed to a new deal with any team, so one might think that there’s a chance he will find his way back after leading the team in sacks last season. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley talked about Ngakoue in the past tense at a Wednesday press conference, however.

“We lost Yannick Ngakoue,” Bradley said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “He was a tremendous player for us. That’s the NFL. There’s some times you bring new guys in, and they have to step up, and every year’s a new year with the team.”

The Colts added Samson Ebukam to a group that includes 2021 draft picks Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo. More help could come in the draft, but it seems that Ngakoue will have to go elsewhere to continue his career.