Haason Reddick bids farewell to Philadelphia

Haason Reddick was born just outside Philadelphia in Camden, New Jersey, played his college football in Philadelphia at Temple, and spent the last two seasons in Philadelphia with the Eagles. Now he’s saying goodbye.

Reddick, who has been traded to the Jets, posted a farewell message on social media.

“Philadelphia, saying ‘thank you’ is not enough to express my gratitude for the love and support you showed me in my time as an Eagle,” Reddick wrote. “Bird gang, it was an honor to play for you, as your love for the game and your city is a feat to behold. To my teammates, brothers forever. New challenges and teams will never sever the bond of friendship on and off the field. To the Eagles organization, thank you for the opportunity to play in my home city. This was a dream for any kid growing up in Camden. To my family, you are the backbone of my life. Without you, I would have never been able to achieve my dreams. New York and Gang Green, I’m excited for the next step in this journey. I cannot wait to get to work!”

The Jets traded a 2026 draft pick that will be either a second- or third-rounder depending on Reddick meeting incentives, which was a hefty price to pay for a player some thought the Eagles would release to avoid paying his $14.25 million base salary. They’re buying into Reddick as they try to go all-in for what could be Aaron Rodgers’ final season, and Reddick is a player they hope can be a difference-maker.